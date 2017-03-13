Mick Foley Asks Fans Who Should Be The Next RAW GM WWE Hall of Famer and current RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page talking about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon and asking fans who should be the RAW GM next should he be fired in 2017: Related: Mick Foley Posts Lengthy Blog Regarding Holy Foley Shane Douglas Cuts ECW Styled Promo At Indy Show Former ECW World Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shane Douglas performed at AdenaMania 2 last night, an independent pro wrestling show held by NWA tag team legend Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics. Before his main event match with Fulton Douglas cut an old school ECW promo ripping on WWE, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair and others. You can view the promo in the embedded video player below as well as find a transcription of his comments: While Vince McMahon was creating cartoonland, the type of stuff the little kiddies here in the audience here like, we started a company called ECW. I told Vince where he could shove it, and told bimbos like Dixie Carter how she was screwing it up. For those of you who weren’t a part of the era of ECW, understand, you’re looking at the guy that made ECW what ECW was. So, simply put: I’m as close to royalty in this sport as it comes. You can go shove your Ric Flairs. Whoops, I mean D*ck Flairs. You can pound your Hulk Hogans. Your Bret Harts can lace my boots. Your Shawn Michaels can lose his smile, and he’s so afraid of me, he comes out and hands me his belt. Spineless!