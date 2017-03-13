WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST

On Enzo and Cass’ battle with Cesaro and Sheamus tonight for the right to a WWE RAW Tag Team Championships shot at WrestleMania:

Controversy seems to follow Enzo Amore & Big Cass wherever they go these days. After the Raw Tag Team Titles slipped through their fingers at WWE Fastlane (thanks to a little rule-bending by defending champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), The Certified Gs sparked an accidental brawl with Cesaro & Sheamus during their rematch the following night. The melee resulted in boots to faces, bruised egos and one nagging question: Who deserves to face Gallows & Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Titles at this year’s WrestleMania? Fortunately, per Raw General Manager Mick Foley, we’ll have our answer Monday night, when Enzo & Cass take on Cesaro & Sheamus for the right to challenge the so-called “good brothers” on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Although The Swiss Superman’s partnership with The Celtic Warrior had some unstable origins, the brawlers were able to work together to capture Team Red’s tandem titles at Roadblock: End of the Line, ending The New Day’s record-breaking 483-day championship reign. The titles have eluded the unlikely allies since their defeat to Gallows & Anderson at WWE Royal Rumble, but a win Monday night could propel Cesaro & Sheamus into the spotlight of The Show of Shows. Enzo & Cass, meanwhile, have yet to capture a championship of any kind in WWE since their Raw debut last spring. Nevertheless, they’ve firmly cemented themselves in the Raw Tag Team Title picture in recent weeks. A win this Monday will bring The Realest Guys in the Room that much closer to becoming “The Realest Champs in the Room” on The Grandest Stage of Them All, nearly one year to the day after they first emerged on Team Red. Which of these indomitable teams will square off with Gallows & Anderson at The Show of Shows on Sunday, April 2? Don’t miss this must-see match Monday night on Raw, at 8/7 C, on USA Network.

On how Roman Reigns will respond to being laid out by The Undertaker last week:

Last Monday night on Raw, Roman Reigns stared into the abyss — and boy, did the abyss stare back. After staring down the monstrous Braun Strowman in the middle of the ring, the returning Undertaker was soon face-to-face with Roman Reigns, who reminded The Deadman, “This is my yard now.” After a brief pause in which both men gazed at the WrestleMania sign hanging from the roof of Chicago’s Allstate Arena, The Phenom swiftly grabbed The Big Dog by the throat and sent him crashing to the canvas with a chokeslam. Reigns has yet to address his confrontation with The Undertaker, but whatever happens next between these powerful Superstars could change the landscape of this year’s Show of Shows. Expect major fallout from this potentially fateful face-off.

