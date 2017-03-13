Update On Chris Jericho’s Post-WM 33 WWE Schedule, John Cena Hosts Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Photos)

Update On Chris Jericho’s Post-WM 33 WWE Schedule

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is currently scheduled to go on tour with his band Fozzy after WrestleMania 33 and will be gone for the month of May. Jericho is currently being advertised to return to wrestling again for WWE at live events starting in June.

Related: Chris Jericho’s WWE Network Pick Video

John Cena Hosts Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

WWE has shared the following tweet that links to a photo gallery on WWE.com of John Cena hosting the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards last night:

Related: John Cena Taking Hiatus from WWE Following WrestleMania?

WrestleZone has it’s own photo gallery of Cena hosting the show that can be found in the embedded photo gallery below: