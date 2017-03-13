Returning Superstar Backstage At RAW Tonight, Triple H’s Entrance At MSG WWE Live Event (Video)

Returning Superstar Backstage At RAW Tonight

PWInsider.com is reporting that recently returned WWE Superstar Finn Balor will be backstage at RAW tonight. They also note that it does not mean he will be used on TV.

Related: Post-Match Video of Finn Balor’s WWE Return

Triple H’s Entrance At MSG WWE Live Event

WWE has shared the following video on Twitter of WWE Superstar Triple H making he entrance at the WWE Live event this past weekend at Madison Square Garden: