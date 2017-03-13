Samoa Joe Talks Tonight’s RAW On Detroit Morning News (Video), WWE Shop Teases New KO-Mania Shirts

Samoa Joe Talks Tonight’s RAW On Detroit Morning News
WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was up early today promoting tonight’s episode of RAW from the Joe Louis Arena on Detroit’s WXYZ ABC 7 Morning News.
You can watch his appearance in the embedded video player above.
WWE Shop Teases New KO-Mania Shirts
WWEShop.com’s Instagram account has posted the following .gif hyping new KO-Mania merchandise coming soon:
