WWE Superstars Square Off In UFC 2 Video Game (Video), Second Episode Of Bring It To The Table Airing Tonight

WWE Superstars Square Off In UFC 2 Video Game

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has uploaded the above video to his official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

It features Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann taking on Jey Uso in UFC 2 as part of Woods’ Gamer Gauntlet.

Related: Xavier Woods Unboxes Star Wars: Smuggler’s Bounty Box (Video)

Second Episode Of Bring It To The Table Airing Tonight

Following tonight’s RAW the WWE Network will air the second episode of Bring to the Table. Hosted by Peter Rosenberg tonight’s episode will feature JBL, Corey Graves and will include a Kurt Angle interview.

PWInsider.com notes that this will be Angle’s first appearance on any WWE production since 2006.