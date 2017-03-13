Matt Hardy Responds to Impact Legal Threat, News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s Final Raw at The Joe, No DQ Tag Match on ROH Tonight

News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s Final Raw at The Joe As noted, tonight’s WWE Raw will mark the final WWE event at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit before the arena’s demolition later this year. TicketIQ has told us that Upper Level Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster, ranging from $30-$55 while 100’s Level seating is still available on the secondary market starting at $73. The Joe has hosted many notable WWE events, including Survivor Series 1991 (in which The Undertaker defeated Hulk Hogan for his first championship), Survivor Series 1999 (featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin being hit by a car, as well as Kurt Angle’s debut match), and the 2009 Royal Rumble. Matt Hardy Responds to Impact Legal Threat As noted, Impact Wrestling sent a cease and desist to Ring of Honor to prevent The Hardys from using their “Broken” gimmicks at the 15th anniversary PPV. Reby Hardy then noted on Twitter that Impact was sending “spooky letters” to cable providers telling them not to air the “Broken Hardy” gimmick, and Matt responded to Reby’s Tweet with the following: UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/sEqmnKfXC3 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 12, 2017 No DQ Tag Match on ROH Tonight Tonight at 8pm EST, the FITE App will be streaming a new episode of ROH TV. The following is a preview for tonight’s show, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link: THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING…TWO BRUTAL TAG TEAMS COLLIDE IN A NO-DISQUALIFICATION WAR! *PLUS*THE YOUNG BUCKS…. DALTON CASTLE…. AND MORE. THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!