WWE has released the following new clip from the WWE Studios movie “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!”, now available on Digital HD. The movie will be released on DVD on March 14th:

WWN Live has issued the following:

All the deals are done, contracts signed and now it is time for what we all love- match announcements! We will release the complete cards for EVOLVE 80 on March 30th, EVOLVE 81 on March 31st and the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017 on April 1st in Orlando, FL this week right here in the WWN Alerts. Today we start with the WWN Supershow. Let’s get to it….

March 13th: Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for info on all the Wrestlemania weekend events including EVOLVE, WWN Supershow, PROGRESS, CHIKARA, Game Changer, Kaiju Big Battel, SHIMMER, Beyond Wrestling and the Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party.

March 13th: SHINE Champion LuFisto retained the title by defeating Ivelisse last Friday at SHINE 41, but the aftermath saw an unreal, creepy scene with Su Yung. SHINE will release video this week. The result is that LuFisto will defend the SHINE Championship vs. Su Yung at the WWN Supershow on April 1st.

March 13th: The six man tradition will continue at WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017, but this year in a completely new form. It will be six man elimination match with the biggest stakes in WWN history! The Battle Of Champions Elimination Match to determine the first WWN Champion is set after last weekend. ACW Champion Parrow became the ACW representative last Saturday after defeating Jason Cade at ACW “Luck Of The Irish 2017.” Style Battle S1:E3 last night saw Jon Davis named the FIP representative after winning the tournament in addition to being a former FIP World Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion. The field will now have Tracy Williams vs. Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway vs. Parrow vs. Jon Davis! The last survivor will be the first WWN Champion!

March 13th: The WWN Championship belt is currently being produced by the best in the business- Wildcat Belts, and you can check out a sneak peek at this link.

March 13th: Now is the time we’ve all been waiting for- the PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE matches have been set for the WWN Supershow on April 1st at 8pm EDT. There will be four bouts. Without further ado the contests are:

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4

Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

March 13th: Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid has been added to the WWN Supershow. Make sure to check out this article by ESPN on Keith Lee, including an explanation by Lee on why he signed with WWN and came to EVOLVE.

March 13th: Timothy Thatcher’s manager Stoke Hathaway, who handles all negotiations for Thatcher, has not returned the contract for the WWN Supershow so we are unable to confirm Thatcher’s match at this time. We are hoping to add Timothy Thatcher vs. Austin Theory for April 1st.

March 13th: Here is how the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017 shapes up:

World Wrestling Network presents

WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017

Saturday, April 1st, 2017

8pm EDT Belltime

Orlando Live Events

6405 S US Hwy 17-92

Fern Park, FL 32730

Tickets available at TicketFly.com

Watch at FloSlam.tv

Battle Of Champions Elimination Match – Winner Will Be The 1st WWN Champion

Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Matt Riddle vs. Parrow vs. Tracy Williams

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #1 – EVOLVE Title Match (If Sabre Jr. Retains At EVOLVE 80)

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mark Haskins

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #2 – EVOLVE Title Match (If ACH Wins Title At EVOLVE 80)

PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne vs. ACH

EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Match #3

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jimmy Havoc

PROGRESS vs. EVOLVE Match #4

Travis Banks & TK Cooper with Dahlia Black vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto defends vs. Su Yung

Special Attraction Match

Keith Lee vs. Jason Kincaid

Plus more to be announced with Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway, Austin Theory and others!

March 13th: ATTENTION ALL MERCHANTS- We have an opportunity to sell your stuff on WrestleMania day, April 2nd, at The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party outside of Saddle Up on 100 N. Orange in Orlando from 10am-6pm.. This is only 1 1/2 miles from WrestleMania! This event is sure to draw a huge crowd with an appearance by the entire Hardy family including Matt, Jeff, Rebecca, Senor Benjamin and even King Maxel! In addition, there will be BBQ with Ethan Carter III as the guest bartender and pro wrestling action with FIP and ACW featuring top independent names! The price is only $125 per table for the entire day. Email Help@WWNLive.com if you are interested. This is your chance to make money on WrestleMania day!

March 13th: Thank you for opening up today’s WWN Alerts. We hope you enjoyed the new Mini-Doc. What do you think of the WWN Supershow lineup? Tweet using hashtag #WWNLive to let us know! We’ll be back tomorrow with the EVOLVE 81 lineup and Wednesday with the EVOLVE 80 lineup. Thank you for all your support. You make this possible! To close things out, check out the new flyer for the tailgate party of the year at this link.