Breaking News: WrestleMania 33 Match Featuring The Undertaker Announced, Updated Card With 8 Confirmed Matches

WWE just tweeted out that The Undertaker will face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. WrestleMania 33 is less than three weeks away and will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Below are the confirmed matches so far.
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship
Gallows and Anderson (c) vs. Cesaro/Sheamus or Enzo/Cass for the RAW Tag Team Championships
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley are the only two announced participants
Rumored Matches
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
