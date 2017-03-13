Breaking News: WrestleMania 33 Match Featuring The Undertaker Announced, Updated Card With 8 Confirmed Matches

WWE just tweeted out that The Undertaker will face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. WrestleMania 33 is less than three weeks away and will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Below are the confirmed matches so far.

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship

Gallows and Anderson (c) vs. Cesaro/Sheamus or Enzo/Cass for the RAW Tag Team Championships

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley are the only two announced participants

Rumored Matches

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship