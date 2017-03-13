AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon at WWE MSG (Video), ROH Stars Visit Children’s Hospital Before PPV (Photos), Kurt Angle Blogs on Laziness

Kurt Angle Posts New Blog on Laziness

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted a new blog on his website questioning whether or not people are getting lazy and are over reliant on cell phones and fast food.

AJ Styles Confronts Shane at WWE MSG

As noted, AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon at yesterday’s WWE Smackdown Live event at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Below is video footage of the confrontation:

ROH Stars Visit Children’s Hospital Before PPV

Ring of Honor Wrestling stars Adam Cole, Dalton Castle, Bobby Fish and Mandy Leon visited the kids at Sunrise Children’s Hospital Saturday as part of Ring of Honor’s 15th Anniversary weekend, and below is a photo gallery of the visit, courtesy of Marc Kruskol / MJK Public Relations: