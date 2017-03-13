WWE Officially Releases Jack Swagger

WWE has announced the following: Jack Swagger released WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Swagger as of today, March 13, 2017. WWE wishes Swagger the best in all his future endeavors. As noted, Jack Swagger’s release from WWE will carry a 90 day no-compete clause, which means he will be unable to appear for any televised promotions for a period of 90 days. Consequently, at the WAW event over the weekend, Swagger was replaced by Impact Wrestling star Chris Adonis, fka Chris Masters in WWE. Adonis won the WAW Title during the tapings, but later in the night was defeated by Alberto El Patron, who became the new WAW Champion.