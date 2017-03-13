Backstage News on Scott D’Amore’s Impact Wrestling Role, Jeff Jarrett Touts Big Increase in Impact Views, Impact Holding TV Tapings in India

Source: PWInsider.com As noted, former TNA employee Scott D’Amore has returned to Impact Wrestling, and PWInsider.com reports his official title is Vice President of International Development. D’Amore will also be working on the Impact Wrestling creative team, and was largely responsible for the Pro Wrestling NOAH / Impact Wrestling partnership. Impact Wrestling will be holding a TV in Mumbai, India on May 30th and 31st. The India deal was finalized last week and was required for Impact Wrestling’s Sony Six deal. Impact announced the following regarding the deal: “Discussions are now underway with local sponsors and promotions to launch a new show featuring local talent in association with the IMPACT Wrestling roster to be filmed in India commencing as early as Q4 2017.” Impact Wrestling also sent out a press release touting a big increase in company ratings, specifically noting social media views brought in over 2.4 million views over the weekend. Jeff Jarrett had the following to say on the ratings increase: “We are thrilled to see this response from our fans. We wanted to deliver an on-screen product with a new energy that would captivate our audience. Early signs are that we are on the right track. The new on-screen branding was matched with new graphics across all IMPACT Wrestling platforms. The thrilling and exciting new open to the show and the abundance of new content across all platforms, including digital, reflect the enthusiastic energy that Kevin Sullivan has brought with him in his return to the show as Vice President of Production.”