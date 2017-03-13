Backstage News on Scott D’Amore’s Impact Wrestling Role, Jeff Jarrett Touts Big Increase in Impact Views, Impact Holding TV Tapings in India

Source: PWInsider.com
As noted, former TNA employee Scott D’Amore has returned to Impact Wrestling, and PWInsider.com reports his official title is Vice President of International Development. D’Amore will also be working on the Impact Wrestling creative team, and was largely responsible for the Pro Wrestling NOAH / Impact Wrestling partnership.
Impact Wrestling will be holding a TV in Mumbai, India on May 30th and 31st. The India deal was finalized last week and was required for Impact Wrestling’s Sony Six deal. Impact announced the following regarding the deal:
Impact Wrestling also sent out a press release touting a big increase in company ratings, specifically noting social media views brought in over 2.4 million views over the weekend. Jeff Jarrett had the following to say on the ratings increase:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?