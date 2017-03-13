Backstage News on How Long WWE Plans to Have Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg Last at WrestleMania 33

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current speculation is that the Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 33 will not be long. The quick squash matches that Goldberg worked against Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens, as well as Goldberg’s quick work of Lesnar in the Royal Rumble, were all done to build to Lesnar finally dethroning the dominant Goldberg.

Based on current WWE plans, Lesnar is scheduled to defeat Goldberg in a quick match to conclude WrestleMania 33, and end the PPV with the crowning of a new WWE Universal Champion. As we noted over the weekend, Lesnar vs Goldberg is expected to be the main event of WrestleMania.

WWE rarely releases live event footage, but the company today released footage of the Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens squash match at the WWE MSG live event yesterday, to help hype Lesnar’s dominance heading into WrestleMania 33: