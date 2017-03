El Rey Network has issued the following press release:

IAN HODGKINSON (VAMPIRO) NAMED HEAD OF TALENT RELATIONS FOR

LUCHA LIBRE FMV

Los Angeles – March 13 2017 – Ian Hodgkinson (Vampiro) has been named the head of Talent Relations for Lucha Libre FMV, it was announced today by the league’s General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña. In this role, Hodgkinson will oversee talent scouting and development, live event coordination, and communication with leagues owners FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA and Promociones Antonio Peña, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico. He will also oversee Lucha Underground talent schedules, travel, and negotiation with 3rd party promoters. Hodgkinson is also head of Talent Relations for AAA in Mexico.

Lucha Libre FMV, LLC is a joint venture among FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA, Robert Rodriguez and MGM Television Group. Lucha Underground airs Wednesday nights at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network and is available on iTunes. The series also airs in Canada, Japan, France and Pan-Asia.

Ian Hodgkinson, better known by his ring name Vampiro, is a Canadian born professional wrestler, currently working in “Lucha Underground” as a color commentator and also as one of the chief agents on the show, earning him a producer credit. Being involved in sports entertainment since 1984, he is best known for creating the iconic character Vampiro, the most successful foreign talent in the history of lucha Libre in Mexico, being responsible for bringing in whole new demographic of fans, changing the face of lucha libre forever. Vampiro has held 22 world titles and has been involved in many aspects of the entertainment industry outside of wrestling. Hodgkinson is a Krav Maga school owner who has transitioned into becoming sought after fight choreographer, as well as doing seminars for women at risk high schools for children who are experiencing bullying. He is also an active touring musician with his Mexican punk band Los Garigoles.

Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. This riveting original series, currently in its third season, introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. Fans have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. The weekly series provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that have come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.

“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade Ventures for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett and Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner); Dorian Roldán Peña from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch Studios and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting “Strivers,” viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America. El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

