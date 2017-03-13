Chris Jericho Says Goodbye to Joe Louis Arena, WWE Prepares to Bid Farewell to the Joe (Videos), New WWE Album, Beth Phoenix Talks WWE, More

Beth Phoenix On Her Time in WWE, More Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke with The Citizen-Times, and during the interview Phoenix had the following to say on her goals when she worked for WWE: “With my career I knew I wanted to work for WWE. There was no other company that I wanted to work for. I took my career incrementally. I wanted to get hired; that’s all I wanted, was to get one paycheck from WWE. Then I wanted to have a TV match, then a match against the champion, then I wanted to be champion. When I retired (in October 2012), it was in the back of my mind that maybe I had accomplished enough to be recognized, but I sure wasn’t certain and it didn’t take away from how much I cherished my career.” WWE Releasing “Uncaged II” Album WWE Uncaged II will drop this Friday via Amazon.com. The album features 16 tracks, including the theme songs for Brian Pillman, Papa Shango, Haku, The Texas Tornado, Rob Van Dam and the Big Bossman. You can check out the full track listing or pre-order the soundtrack at Amazon for $8.99 (£7.99 in the U.K.) at this link. WWE Prepares to Bid Farewell to The Joe Louis Arena WWE has posted the following videos, featuring the company preparing to bid farewell to The Joe Louis Arena, as WWE Raw returns to The Joe for the final time tonight. The second video features Chris Jericho saying goodbye to the arena and recalling some of his fondest memories of competing at The Joe: