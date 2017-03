This final video from CSR this weekend talks all about the reality show themed tag match of John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse.

Here’s some highlights of the conversation:

Justin LaBar: It seems like there is an unspoken agreement from everyone involved to pull from those accurate or not accurate stereotypes and the crowd is reacting. It’s almost like WWE is at that point now where they realize when guys aren’t under contract is guys money making things to do is doing shoot interviews and talking “real” and they are kinda embracing that with a script outline. But using that fuel and saying go sell the match. Juice Springsteen: I’ve heard the rumors of maybe this is a proposal thing for John Cena. They keep dropping the “Cena won’t marry you” to Nikki. Message boards are talking this is our generation Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth.

See the full 5 minute conversation in the video below: