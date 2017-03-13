WWE Snubs CM Punk On Recent Wrestlemania Poll, Charlotte Flair Wants Dana Brooke To Keep Sasha Banks From WrestleMania (Video)

CM Snubbed

WWE.com recently posted a poll asking fans what their favorite Undertaker match at Wrestlemania was. Interesting enough, CM Punk’s name is the only one on the poll that was not mentioned; every other poll choice has the event and opponent listed.

For what it’s worth, Stephanie McMahon has been vocal on RAW about getting fans to stop chanting CM Punk, including last week when she said the Chicago crowd was a bunch of losers like him. This poll does not feature the active voting percentages like most other WWE polls, and says the top vote getters will appear on a future WWE Network countdown type show.

WWE RAW

The following video features Charlotte giving Dana Brooke some orders before she faces Sasha Banks on RAW tonight in Detroit: