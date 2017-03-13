Cesaro Comments On Overcoming Being Bullied, New Details On Upcoming Kevin Owens DVD

Cesaro Cesaro recently spoke with CyberSmile about bullying, overcoming himself as a kid, and more; you can read a few excerpts below. The CyberSmile Foundation recently entered a new partnership with WWE to promote anti-bullying and an inclusive internet. Related: The Cybersmile Foundation and WWE Team Up To Promote Diversity Online Cesaro comments on if he was bullied as a child, shares how he was able to overcome being bullied: Yes. At school and during sports. Talking to my friends or parents helped, or talking to the bullies directly. Cesaro on when what he would you do if you saw someone being bullied? Would you change how you handled that situation? Try to talk to the person being bullied and let them know they have a support system and are not alone. When I was younger, I would stand up for the person being bullied and tell the bullies to stop. Now, I would inform a teacher if the situation gets out of hand, because that could stop the bully from choosing another victim (our trained advisors can help you 24/7 if you are affected). Fight Owens Fight WrestlingDVDNetwork.com posted the following synopsis and ‘unseen’ match included on the upcoming Kevin Owens DVD “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story”. For the first time ever, WWE Home Video takes you through the journey of Kevin Owens and his fight to get to the top of WWE. Hear from “The Prizefighter” himself as he talks about his career on the independent scene, getting to NXT, and his road to becoming the WWE Universal Champion. Welcome to The Kevin Owens Show! WDN.com also noted Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose vs. Triple H & Kevin Owens from Paris, France on April 22, 2016 will be included on the release. Fight Owens Fight is scheduled for release in July.