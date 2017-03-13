Backstage News On Reason For Anthem Seeking Legal Action Against Matt Hardy For ‘Broken’ Character

PWInsider.com is reporting Anthem Sports & Entertainment, parent owner of Impact Wrestling, is pursuing legal action against Matt Hardy due to Hardy filing for trademark on his “Broken Matt Hardy” character. Related: Backstage News on Why The Hardys Did Not Use “Broken” Gimmick at ROH PPV, Matt Hardy Continues to Be “Broken” on Social Media Anthem recently sent cease and desist letters to other wrestling promotions and pay-per-view providers about the character. According to a source, Hardy’s trademark application is the reason they reacted due to feeling that Hardy wasn’t the only person involved in creative with the character, and they deserve to be compensated if the character is used elsewhere. PWInsider.com went on to note the situation is similar to a songwriter seeking royalties, and Anthem may be looking to pressure the Hardys into agreeing to a paid percentage deal, and the legal decision really comes down to how Hardy’s TNA contract was worded about intelluctual property.