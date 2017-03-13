Two Big Matches, Top Star Advertised For Next Week’s Raw in Brooklyn, 5 Way Elimination #1 Contender’s Match Announced for WWE 205 Live

WWE RAW

According to local ads in New York, Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman is being advertised for next week’s WWE RAW taping in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

Additionally, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho versus Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, and an appearance by Brock Lesnar are being advertised.

205 Live

WWE confirmed tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live will feature a 5 Way Elimination match to determine WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville’s Wrestlemania 33 opponent.

TJ Perkins will face Akira Tozawa, Austin Aries, Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese on tomorrow’s show with the winner moving on to face Neville in less than three weeks in Orlando.

Save

Save