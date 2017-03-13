Joey Ryan Featured In New Comic Book, WWE Honors ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass On RAW (Photo), Warrior Award Video Package

Joey Ryan
Chido Comics (h/t to Uproxx) issued a new press release detailing Joey Ryan’s new one-shot comic book “Joey Ryan: Big In Japan”. The comic will be available on April 4th:
Ron Bass
WWE posted the following graphic paying tribute to “Outlaw” Ron Bass, who passed away last week at the age of 68.
As noted, former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand will be recipient of this year’s Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and below is a video package on LeGrand which aired on Raw tonight:
