Joey Ryan Featured In New Comic Book, WWE Honors ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass On RAW (Photo), Warrior Award Video Package

Chido Comics (h/t to Uproxx) issued a new press release detailing Joey Ryan’s new one-shot comic book “Joey Ryan: Big In Japan”. The comic will be available on April 4th:



CHIDO COMICS TO LAUNCH JOEY RYAN: BIG IN JAPAN ONE-SHOT COMIC BOOK KICKSTARTER

The Production Team Behind the Lucha Underground Comics: Rey Mysterio, Mil Muertes, Vampiro/Pentagon Jr. and Dario Cueto; Take on “Joey Ryan: Big in Japan!” Comic Book Debut.

Chido Comics is bringing sleazy back to comic books! Writer Tres Dean (Dodger: A Western Saga of Mechs and Mayhem; Kill The Drug War) and artist Jamie Jones (Five Ghosts, Violent Love, Lucha Underground) join forces with Chido Comics to launch their first Kickstarter campaign and bring for the first time ever in comic books professional wrestler, ‘The King of Dong Style’ Joey Ryan in: “Joey Ryan: Big in Japan!”.

About “Joey Ryan: Big in Japan!”

“Joey Ryan was pro wrestling’s king of sleaze – until five years ago, when a match gone wrong left his tag team partner crippled and one of his opponents dead. Now he spends his days looking for answers at the bottom of bottles in Tokyo bars. But when he hears that his old nemesis is back in town, he decides it’s time to get back in the ring. And there’s only one way they can settle their score – in a Japanese Death Match! Witness Joey Ryan’s redemption in JOEY RYAN: BIG IN JAPAN by Tres Dean and Jamie Jones, launching this April 4, 2017 from Chido Comics.”

About Chido Comics:

Chido Comics is an independent publishing company founded in 2016 which focus is to publish a wide variety of licensed & creator-owned comic books and graphic novels. Our goal is to publish stories by up-and-coming, talented and diverse creative teams. Along with your support, we can join forces and help some of the best independent artists bring their work to life as they intended without limitations or restrictions.