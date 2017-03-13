Rumored WrestleMania 33 Match Officially Scrapped?

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, the New Day debuted a new backstage segment called “New Day Talks”, and their special guest was Big Show.

Xavier Woods noted that Big Show will attempt to become a 2 time Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner at WrestleMania 33, indicating Show has officially been entered in the match.

This would seem to indicate that Big Show’s rumored WrestleMania match against Shaquille O’Neal is officially scrapped, although it is possible something could be worked out between now and then.

Big Show previously won the Andre the Giant Battle Memorial Battle Royal back at WrestleMania 31, when he eliminated Damien Sandow and The Miz. In addition to Show, announced names for this year’s match are Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley.