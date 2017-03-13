RAW Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For Wrestlemania 33, ‘Road To WrestleMania’ WWE Slam Crate Unboxing (Video)

Wrestlemania 33

RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their titles against Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Cesaro and Sheamus in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 33.

Tonight’s #1 contender’s match between Enzo & Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro saw the champs run in and attack them to cause a disqualification, and seemed to be happy with their actions. They gloated backstage to Mick Foley about no winner in the match, but Foley put an end to that rather quickly. Foley said he had the mind to fire them, but ‘no winner’ in that match just meant they have more opponents, and he made it a triple threat match.

Road To WrestleMania

The following video features a new unboxing of the latest WWE Slam Crate to ship – the ‘Road To Wrestlemania’ themed WWE Slam Crate, featuring a new Seth Rollins t-shirt and other exclusive items: