Austin Aries Makes RAW In-Ring Debut, Lesnar Aims To Shatter Goldberg’s Fantasy At WMania, Riddle Comments On Facing Severn (Video)

Spring BRO

The above video features Matt Riddle commenting on facing Dan “The Beast” Severn at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. The event is promoted by Game Changer Wrestling at takes place at the Orlando Live Events Center on Thursday, March 30th.

The card also features the return of WCW’s Glacier, Joey Janela versus Marty Jannetty and much more; visit Ticketfly for ticket details!

A Double Debuts

Austin Aries made his in-ring debut on WWE RAW tonight, defeating Ariya Daivari.

WWE RAW

The following video features Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s appearance on WWE RAW tonight, with Heyman bragging about Lesnar taking down Goldberg last week, and how Goldberg will be put down for good at Wrestlemania 33: