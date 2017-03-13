Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak Resurfaces, Reveals What Really Happened With Tape Recorder & His WWE Release

Former WWE and WCW Superstar, and son of the legendary Stan “The Man” Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak, published his first article at PWMania.com. He reveals his plans for his new YouTube channel and future, here is an excerpt from his article: “Dr Shawn here with a little opening message for you all. I have officially opened up a new YouTube channel that is entitled “DrShawn008”. The purpose of this channel is to share video content that will not only be what I am hoping you all or most of you will find entertaining but connects with you on a deep and authentic level that will bring you some sort of inspiration that you might be able to apply to some facet of your life be it personal goals, dreams, visions, relationships, etc… The content will be all encompassing in that you will see most if not ALL facets of my life. The content will range from existing retro videos from years past all the way up to this current day. You will see me as Dr Shawn the chiropractor, motivational speaker, fitness, health and wellness person….. The face painted alter ego superhero character “Fobia”….The pro wrestling persona that most of you remember me by as the character name “Shawn Stasiak” and all the other alias’s I might have performed by during my wrestling tenures and not to mention content that just captures me just being me….The big kid that hopefully makes you laugh and or puts a smile on your face.” You can read Shawn Stasiak’s column, “Dr. Shawn’s Corner” in its entirety at this link. Stasiak also posted a clip of a rare public appearance on Vince Russo’s podcast on his new YouTube channel. Since his former days as “Meat”, Stasiak left the wrestling business some 15 years ago as is now a Chiropractor and Motivational Speaker in the Dallas, Texas are. In this exclusive interview, Shawn talks in detail about his father, following in his footsteps, mistakes he made early on in his WWE career and the infamous situation where he taped a private conversation between Davey Boy Smith and Steve Blackman, that ultimately led to his demise. A great interview from somebody Vince once labeled a “Can’t Miss Blue Chipper”. You can check out the complete interview below: