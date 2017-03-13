Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak Resurfaces, Reveals What Really Happened With Tape Recorder & His WWE Release

Former WWE and WCW Superstar, and son of the legendary Stan “The Man” Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak, published his first article at PWMania.com. He reveals his plans for his new YouTube channel and future, here is an excerpt from his article:
You can read Shawn Stasiak’s column, “Dr. Shawn’s Corner” in its entirety at this link.
Stasiak also posted a clip of a rare public appearance on Vince Russo’s podcast on his new YouTube channel. Since his former days as “Meat”, Stasiak left the wrestling business some 15 years ago as is now a Chiropractor and Motivational Speaker in the Dallas, Texas are. In this exclusive interview, Shawn talks in detail about his father, following in his footsteps, mistakes he made early on in his WWE career and the infamous situation where he taped a private conversation between Davey Boy Smith and Steve Blackman, that ultimately led to his demise. A great interview from somebody Vince once labeled a “Can’t Miss Blue Chipper”. You can check out the complete interview below:
