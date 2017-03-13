WWE Begins Sasha Banks Heel Turn on Raw?, Dana Brooke Has Unfinished Business with Charlotte (Video), Jack Gallagher on WWE Main Event

WWE Teases Sasha Banks Heel Turn

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, a backstage segment took place featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley discussing Bayley’s match against Nia Jax tonight. At one point, Banks told Bayley not to pay attention to the “haters”, and those who think Bayley could never be Champion. Bayley looked confused by Banks’ remarks and asked her what haters she is referring to.

As noted, it has been expected that Sasha Banks would be turning heel in time for WrestleMania 33, or after the event, and it appears as if WWE began the heel turn tease tonight.

Jack Gallagher on Main Event

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Detroit for this week’s Main Event episode:

-Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas

-Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar

Dana Brooke Has Unfinished Business with Charlotte

As seen in the following WWE Raw Fallout video, In the Fallout video above, Dana Brooke talks turning on Charlotte on Raw tonight, and says playtime is over:

Save