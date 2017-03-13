Chris Jericho Segment and WWE Fastlane Rematch Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

RAW Is Jericho

As seen on tonight’s RAW, Chris Jericho informed ‘Tom Phillips’ that next week he will host The Highlight Reel, and his guest will be… the ‘real’ Kevin Owens.

“On a very special edition of the #HighlightReel, my guest is going to be…the REAL Kevin Owens…” – @IAmJericho on next week’s #RAW! pic.twitter.com/eCXMSULfX5 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

As noted earlier, local ads in Brooklyn were promoting Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman for next week’s RAW. WWE just confirmed the match on-air, noting Strowman’s attack on Reigns earlier tonight was the catalyst for the match.

