Chris Jericho Segment and WWE Fastlane Rematch Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

RAW Is Jericho
As seen on tonight’s RAW, Chris Jericho informed ‘Tom Phillips’ that next week he will host The Highlight Reel, and his guest will be… the ‘real’ Kevin Owens.
Related: WWE RAW Results For 3/13
WWE RAW
As noted earlier, local ads in Brooklyn were promoting Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman for next week’s RAW. WWE just confirmed the match on-air, noting Strowman’s attack on Reigns earlier tonight was the catalyst for the match.
Related: Roman Reigns Says He’s Going To Retire Undertaker, Major Name Appears on Raw Tonight, 2017 Warrior Award Announcement (Video)
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?