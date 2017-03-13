Seth Rollins Returns On RAW, Attacks Triple H During Main Event Segment, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE RAW Seth Rollins returned to WWE RAW tonight, attacking Triple H, but “The Game” ended up getting the last laugh at the end of the night. Triple H appeared in tonight’s main event segment as Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon were in the ring so Foley could fire a RAW roster member. Foley tried firing Stephanie herself, but Stephanie said he couldn’t do that, and Foley began to run her down about Triple H’s recent actions. HHH came to the ring and said he wasn’t a hard person to find, and he ripped HHH, saying he expected Samoa Joe to attack him next. HHH said he was trying to keep it all together and Foley should thank them for having a job and he should do whatever Stephanie says. HHH kept egging him on, saying his kids’ futures were on the line, noting their WWE ties, and told Foley to do his job and leave. Foley began to walk away as Stephanie ran the crowd down, then he applied a Mandible Claw (complete with Mr. Socko) on HHH. Stephanie hit him with a low blow, then Seth Rollins made the save, limping to the ring on a crutch. Rollins then defiantly dropped the crutch on the ground and rushed in to fight HHH, and cleared him from the ring. HHH then came back in and got hit a few times, but ended up taking out Rollins’ knee and beat him severely with the crutch as referees checked on Rollins as the show ended. Related: WWE RAW Results (3/13): Tag Team Title Contenders Named, Reigns Calls Out the Undertaker, Who did Mick Foley Fire? Pop Or Tap? This week’s show featured appearances by Seth Rollins, Triple H Shawn Michaels and Brock Lesnar, Sasha Banks versus Nia Jax and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s RAW? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below: Did you enjoy tonight’s #WWE #RAW? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 14, 2017