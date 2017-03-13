Kurt Angle Interview Preview, Next WWE Bring It To The Table Air Date & Location Revealed, Bray Wyatt MSG Promo (Video)

What was it like for @RealKurtAngle to meet with @VinceMcMahon once again for the first time in 11 years? #BringItToTheTable @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/UU97Afbc6S — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

Bring It To The Table

The above video features a preview of Corey Graves’ interview with Kurt Angle shown on tonight’s new episode of WWE Bring It To The Table on WWE Network.

At the conclusion of tonight’s new Bring It To The Table special on WWE Network, host Peter Rosenberg revealed the show will return on Thursday, March 30th live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend.







WWE MSG

The following video features Bray Wyatt’s promo after defeating John Cena at WWE’s recent live event at Madison Square Garden in New York:

