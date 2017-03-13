Update On Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania Status Following Raw Appearance, WWE Celebrates Billie Jean King During Women’s History Month

WWE RAW

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Seth Rollins was recently cleared with restrictions for an in-ring return, explaining why he got physical on tonight’s RAW, but his Wrestlemania status is still undecided.

Rollins is reportedly cleared for “base work” like some of the strikes and attacks seen on RAW, but he is still not cleared to return for a full match. Rollins appeared on RAW tonight to confront Triple H, and threw his crutch down before attacking “The Game”, but Triple H ended up taking out Rollins’ knee and stood tall as the show ended.

Rollins has said on-air that he will be at Wrestlemania 33 to face off with Triple H, but an official match between the two has yet to be confirmed.

Women’s History Month

The following video honors Billie Jean King as part of WWE’s Women’s History Month celebration: