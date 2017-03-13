WATCH: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman Brawl After WWE Raw

After WWE Raw went off the air tonight, Roman Reigns hit the ring and called out Braun Strowman.

Strowman came out and the two quickly started brawling on the outside of the ring. Strowman eventually picked up the steel steps and got the better of Reigns for a bit, until Reigns was able to counter a steel step attack with a spear. Strowman eventually made it to his feet and Reigns hit him with another spear before exiting the ring. You can check out footage of the brawl below: