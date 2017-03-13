Shane McMahon to Address AJ Styles, Hall of Fame on USA Network, Tony Nese Vows to Make it to ‘Mania, Latest Emma Return Vignette (Videos)

Shane McMahon to Address AJ Styles

WWE has announced that tomorrow night on Smackdown Live, Commissioner Shane McMahon will address AJ Styles confronting him last week on Talking Smack. AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon is rumored for WrestleMania 33.

Hall of Fame on USA Network

WWE announced today that the USA Network will air a special presentation of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday, April 3rd at 11pm EST after the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw goes off the air.

The live ceremony will air on WWE Network at 8pm EST on Friday, March 31st.

Tony Nese Vows to Make it to ‘Mania

In the following WWE Raw Fallout video, Tony Nese talks tomorrow night’s #1 contenders Fatal 5 Way Elimination match on WWE 205 Live. Nese says after tonight the entire WWE Universe knows who he is because he pinned TJ Perkins, and tomorrow night he’s going to run through all his 205 Live opponents and move on to WrestleMania:

Latest Emma Return Vignette

Below is the latest video for Emma’s return: