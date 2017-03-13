Post-Raw Video of Seth Rollins and Mick Foley Recovering After Triple H Attack, Footage of HHH & Rollins Brawling, More on Rollins’ Status

As we noted moments ago, Seth Rollins has been cleared by WWE for “base work”, such as the punches and kicks we saw on WWE Raw tonight, but clearance for a return to full in-ring competition has yet to be given Rollins, making his official WrestleMania status still unconfirmed. While all signs point toward Rollins being able to compete in a match against Triple H at ‘Mania, the bout has yet to be made official.

WWE has released footage of Seth Rollins attacking Triple H on Raw tonight, which ended with Triple H taking out Rollins’ injured knee with his crutch, and leaving him laying.

WWE has also released the following Raw Fallout video featuring Rollins falling to the floor, but making it up and heading to the back on his own after Raw went off the air. The video also shows Foley recovering and being helped to the back by WWE officials: