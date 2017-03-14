Visceral Slow-Mo Video Of Rollins & Triple H RAW Brawl, New Kurt Angle-WWE Network Special Debuting Soon

Visceral Slow-Mo Video Of Rollins & Triple H RAW Brawl

WWE has released the following slow motion video on-line featuring Seth Rollins and Triple H’s brawl to end RAW on Monday night:



New Kurt Angle-WWE Network Special Debuting Soon

On last night’s episode of Bring It To The Table on the WWE Network Corey Graves interviewed soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. During their interview Angle revealed that there will be a WWE 24 special about him being released very soon on the WWE Network.

You can find a clip of Angle’s interview in embedded tweet below: