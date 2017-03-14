Several Sold Out Wrestling Shows Headed To Norwich, Santino Marella Celebrating A Birthday Today

Several Sold Out Wrestling Shows Headed To Norwich

WWE announced that they will make their debut in Norwich, England with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th. Both of those shows are already sold out.

Paige’s father Ricky Knight’s WAW promotion in Norwich will hold TV tapings the following week on May 13th. That show is also sold out.

Recently Knight voiced his frustrations about how he was not happy with the timing of WWE announcing their Norwich shows and told BBC Radio that he felt that it was, “a conspiracy.” He went on to say:

The timing of the announcement… I wake up in the morning to this, about people running off our studio before our TV taping. To me the timing is absolutely crap. I think it’s a conspiracy somewhere, I’m going to say it straight out there.

Santino Marella Celebrating A Birthday Today

Today is the 43rd birthday of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella!