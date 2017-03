Nia Jax Tells Bayley She’ll Leave Her “Broken & Alone”

WWE Superstar Nia Jax posted the following to Twitter last night following the DQ finish to her match with Bayley on RAW last night:

You’re exactly where you’ll stay @itsBayleyWWE . Broken, alone, and soon you won’t have your title to hug at night. — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 14, 2017

Lucha Underground Debuts On Netflix Tomorrow

A reminder for pro wrestling fans that Lucha Underground officially debuts on Netflix’ streaming platform tomorrow.

Let the binging begin!!!