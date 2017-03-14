Nikki Bella & John Cena Bid Farewell To SXSW (Photos), WWE Releases Special Edition Joe Louis Arena Shirt

Nikki Bella & John Cena Bid Farewell To SXSW

WWE Smackdown Superstar Nikki Bella has posted the following photos to the official The Bella Twins Twitter page. They feature her and John Cena bidding farewell to SXSW in Austin, TX as they head to Charleston, WV for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

WWE Releases Special Edition Joe Louis Arena Shirt

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE was selling limited edition “I Was There” shirts at last night’s RAW which was the final pro wrestling event ever at Detroit’s historic Joe Louis Arena.

