Matt Hardy to Face Impact Wrestling Star at Upcoming Event

Matt Hardy will be facing Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake this Sunday, March 19th, at FSW’s “When Stars Collide” event at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the FITE App.

Also scheduled to appear at the event are John Morrison, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum. You can preview the event at this link, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

Four Wrestling Events Airing Tonight

In related news, the FITE App will be streaming a ton of pro wrestling content tonight, beginning with New European Pro Wrestling’s Total Breakdown, Day 2 event, at 6pm EST. At 7pm EST, Chaotic Classics episode 8 will air, then at 9pm EST, Throwback Championship Wrestling will air, alongside Rockstar Pro Wrestling: Amped, featuring Sami Callihan.

Reby Hardy Now Selling “F**k That Owl” T-Shirt

Reby Hardy is now selling “F**k That owl” t-shirts, in reference to the remarks she made directed at Impact Wrestling and Anthem last week. You can check the shirt out below: