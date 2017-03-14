Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting this week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Announced for WWE Smackdown Live is Shane McMahon responding to AJ Styles confronting him on Talking Smack last week. WWE 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Austin Aries, TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese. The winner will earn a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot at WrestleMania 33.

WWE.com is hyping the following points for tonight’s Smackdown:

-How will Shane McMahon respond to AJ Styles’ outburst? -Is Bray Wyatt ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania? -How will Cena and Nikki counter the A-List assault? -What is Dean Ambrose’s status following The Lone Wolf’s forklift onslaught? -Who will challenge American Alpha at WrestleMania? -Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

