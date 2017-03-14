Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting this week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
Announced for WWE Smackdown Live is Shane McMahon responding to AJ Styles confronting him on Talking Smack last week. WWE 205 Live will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Austin Aries, TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese. The winner will earn a WWE Cruiserweight Title shot at WrestleMania 33.
