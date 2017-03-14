Update on Rusev’s Injury Status, News on the WWE Hall of Fame “Legacy Wing”, Watch the IC Title Ladder Match from WrestleMania 31 (Video)

Update on Rusev’s Injury Status

As noted, WWE star Rusev will likely be missing WrestleMania 33 as he is currently out with injury. F4Wonline.com has confirmed that Rusev underwent shoulder surgery last week, and will likely be out until after WrestleMania.

News on the WWE Hall of Fame “Legacy Wing”

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will be inducting more names into the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame this year. The wing of the Hall of Fame was introduced last year to honor stars from the early years of pro wrestling, and posthumous inductees include Frank Gotch, Ed Lewis, George Hackenschmidt, Mildred Burke, Art Thomas, Pat O’Connor and Lou Thesz.

Watch the IC Title Ladder Match from WrestleMania 31

WWE has released the following video, featuring Bad News Barrett defending his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Luke Harper, R-Truth and Dean Ambrose in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 31: