Cena & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Pool Below is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their swimming pool: Sheamus Supports Team In the video below, WWE star Sheamus sends a message of support to the Special Olympics of Ireland team as they compete in the World Winter Olympics in Austria: The Celtic Warrior @WWESheamus has a special message for the @SOIreland team heading to the World Winter Olympics! #Austria2017 pic.twitter.com/m1j01uheES — WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 14, 2017 Kurt Angle on Preferring a Hall of Fame Induction to Wrestling Again As noted, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Corey Graves, and a portion of the interview aired on last night’s episode of “Bring it to the Table”. The full interview will air on WWE Network in a few weeks. Read Also: Corey Graves Says an AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon WrestleMania Match Does “Absolutely Nothing For Me” WWE has released the video below, featuring Angle discussing his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and below is an interview highlight: Angle on getting the WWE Hall of Fame call: “I was elated. I wasn’t ready to retire from wrestling, but if this is what I get, a Hall of Fame induction, it’s more important to me than actually wrestling after this. I prefer the Hall of Fame induction more than anything else.”