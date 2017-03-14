Kurt Angle on Preferring a Hall of Fame Induction to Wrestling Again, Cena & Nikki Show Off Their Pool, Sheamus Supports Team (Videos)

kurt angle

Cena & Nikki Bella Show Off Their Pool

Below is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their swimming pool:

Sheamus Supports Team

In the video below, WWE star Sheamus sends a message of support to the Special Olympics of Ireland team as they compete in the World Winter Olympics in Austria:

Kurt Angle on Preferring a Hall of Fame Induction to Wrestling Again

As noted, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Corey Graves, and a portion of the interview aired on last night’s episode of “Bring it to the Table”.  The full interview will air on WWE Network in a few weeks.

WWE has released the video below, featuring Angle discussing his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and below is an interview highlight:

Angle on getting the WWE Hall of Fame call:

“I was elated. I wasn’t ready to retire from wrestling, but if this is what I get, a Hall of Fame induction, it’s more important to me than actually wrestling after this. I prefer the Hall of Fame induction more than anything else.”

