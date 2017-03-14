Update on the Anthem Owl, WWE Hall of Famer’s Son Signs with Pro Wrestling NOAH, News on WWE UK Events, MLB Covers Tito Santana

Souce: PWInsider.com

MLB Covers Tito Santana

MLB.com published a featured article on WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana appearing for the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

News on WWE UK Events

The WWE UK Championship Live events, taking place in May in Norwich, England, have officially sold out.

WWE Hall of Famer’s Son Signs with Pro Wrestling NOAH

According to PWInsider.com, Cody Hall, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, has apparently signed with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Update on the Anthem Owl

Anthem has extended it name the owl contest as seen below:

