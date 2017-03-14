WWE Announcers on What They Expect from Goldberg vs Lesnar, New Big Show – Jetsons Movie Clip, WWE Backlash Ticket On-Sale Date

WWE Backlash Ticket On-Sale Date

Tickets for the 2017 WWE Backlash PPV will go on sale this Saturday at 1pm EST via Ticketmaster. As noted, this year’s WWE Backlash PPV will take place on May 21st from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and will be a Smackdown exclusive event.

New Big Show – Jetsons Movie Clip

Below is a new clip from the WWE Studios movie “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania”, which is now available on DVD:

WWE Announcers on What They Expect from Goldberg vs Lesnar

Below is footage from last night’s “Bring it to the Table” episode on WWE Network, during which the hosts discuss Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Corey Graves talks their bout at WrestleMania 20, and notes that was under different circumstances as both talents were leaving WWE. Graves adds he isn’t as concerned with the bell-to-bell action at WrestleMania 33, but more that the crowd is fired up about it: