Triple H on Eric LeGrand Receiving 2017 Warrior Award, “Elite” Converse Shoes Coming This Week, Roman Reigns – Jetsons Movie Clip

“Elite” Converse Shoes Coming This Week

Pro Wrestling Tees will be releasing only 50 pairs of Elite Converse shoes, beginning Friday, March 17th at 12pm CT. The shoes run $185 plus shipping (US SHIPPING ONLY), and are available in sizes Men’s 5-15. Visit ProWrestlingTees.com/youngbucks or ProWrestlingTees.com/kennyomega for more details.

Triple H on Eric LeGrand Receiving 2017 Warrior Award

As noted, former Rutgers Football player Eric LeGrand will be the recipient of the 2017 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and Triple H Tweeted the following:

The strength to fight.

The will to always believe.

It is an honor to have @EricLeGrand52 join the #WWEHOF. #ComparedToWhat#TeamLeGrandpic.twitter.com/ubvDOOZCZa — Triple H (@TripleH) March 13, 2017

Roman Reigns – Jetsons Movie Clip

Below is another clip from the new movie “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania”, which is now available on DVD: