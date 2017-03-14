Triple H on Eric LeGrand Receiving 2017 Warrior Award, “Elite” Converse Shoes Coming This Week, Roman Reigns – Jetsons Movie Clip

“Elite” Converse Shoes Coming This Week
Pro Wrestling Tees will be releasing only 50 pairs of Elite Converse shoes, beginning Friday, March 17th at 12pm CT. The shoes run $185 plus shipping (US SHIPPING ONLY), and are available in sizes Men’s 5-15. Visit ProWrestlingTees.com/youngbucks or ProWrestlingTees.com/kennyomega for more details.
Triple H on Eric LeGrand Receiving 2017 Warrior Award
As noted, former Rutgers Football player Eric LeGrand will be the recipient of the 2017 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and Triple H Tweeted the following:
Roman Reigns – Jetsons Movie Clip
Below is another clip from the new movie “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania”, which is now available on DVD:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?