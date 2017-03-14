Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE SmackDown Results

March 14th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com – Daniel Bryan announces that tonight there will be a special edition of Miz TV, We’ll hear comments from Randy Orton and Mickie James will take on Alexa Bliss. Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles Backstage Segment: AJ Styles enters Daniel Bryan’s office and he’s looking for Shane McMahon. Bryan tells Styles to calm down. Styles says that he’ll slap the next person to tell him to calm down. Styles tease a beatdown of Daniel Bryan. Styles continues to talk smack. Bryan says that Shane is not here and he wants to work their situation out. Styles tells Bryan that he’s going to the ring to express his frustration. AJ Styles In-Ring Promo: "@shanemcmahon…we're going to have a conversation…about my career. That is, if i I even have one!" – @AJStylesOrg #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MjuBVsaurc — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017 Styles is sick and tired of being messed with by Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. He calls himself the greatest superstar of all time and he thought the WWE would have the red carpet rolled out into the main event of WrestleMania. That wasn’t the case as he went through hoops like a circus monkey. Styles says that John Cena wouldn’t have to go through that. Cena went to his brother in law to get a match against him for the WWE Title. Styles acknowledges that the fact he lost to John Cena at the Royal Rumble, but he expected a rematch. Instead he was put in a Triple Threat match where he didn’t get pinned. Then Styles was put in the Elimination Chamber. Styles goes over the controversy from the battle royal. Styles defeated Luke Harper, three times. Then Randy Orton burns down Bray Wyatt’s house. Orton doesn’t get arrested or put in jail. Instead he’s put in the main event of WrestleMania. AJ Styles had the best year in 2016. He’s the reason why you are in these seats and watching this show. For all of that, he doesn’t even have a match for WrestleMania. How does the greatest superstar in WWE not have a match at WrestleMania? Styles could’ve slapped the kale chips out of Daniel Bryan’s mouth, but we know that Bryan is just a puppet. Styles will have a conversation with Shane McMahon about his career, that’s if he even has one.