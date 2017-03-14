Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE 205 Live Results

March 14th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Neville Promo: The #KingOfTheCruiserweights @WWENeville plans to make his opponent at @WrestleMania question his very EXISTENCE… #205Live pic.twitter.com/M5cLlexXQL — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017 One year and one day in this very building, he broke his ankle three weeks out from WrestleMania. Neville was robbed of his first WrestleMania moment. Neville looked around and he noticed that nobody cared. Neville was forgotten by each and every one of you. Neville took action and maybe he was a little bit ruthless and he obliterated an entire division to show how good he is. It’s WrestleMania season again. On 205 Live, we have the biggest main event of this show. A five way elimination match to see who shares the grandest stage of them all with the King. Regardless of whether it is Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins or even Austin Aries, it’s irrelevant. They serve only one purpose. They’re there to feed the inevitable. At WrestleMania will deconstruct his opponent until they question their very existence. Neville will make them regret having such foolish ambition as to challenge the King of the CruiserWeight’s.