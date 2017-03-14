Hulk Hogan to Be in Orlando Over WrestleMania Weekend, Triple H Says Goodbye to The Joe (Photo), Xavier Woods & Game Attack Video

Hulk Hogan to Be in Orlando Over WrestleMania Weekend

Hogan’s Beach Shop has officially expanded and opened a location in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening will be Thursday, March 30th and Hogan will be signing autographs throughout the week until April 4th. You can get more details at this link.

Triple H Says Goodbye to The Joe

As noted, last night was WWE’s final event at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena, and Triple H posted the following goodbye to the Joe:

Thank you to the @JoeLouisArena for the decades of @WWE memories and for hosting last night’s episode of #Raw. #FarewellToTheJoepic.twitter.com/4yOO5LeXKY — Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2017

Xavier Woods & Game Attack Video

In the following video, Xavier Woods stops by Game Attack to take on Bolen in several different classic games: