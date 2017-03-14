WWE Returning to Joe Louis Arena For Actual Final Event, Bray Wyatt Gets Shoutout on ESPN, Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns Raw Attack

Source: PWInsider.com
News on WWE’s Actual Final Event at Joe Louis Arena
Last night was WWE’s final televised Raw event at the Joe Louis Arena, as the venue is set for demolition, however WWE will be returning to The Joe for a Smackdown Live event on July 19th.
Bray Wyatt Gets ESPN Shoutout
ESPN has been running an NCAA College Basketball ticket at the bottom of the channel, listing stats and notable alumni from each school. WWE star Bray Wyatt was named as the notable Troy University alumnus.
Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns WWE Raw Attack
Braun Strowman Tweeted the following on attacking Roman Reigns on WWE Raw last night:
