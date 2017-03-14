WWE Charleston Live Event Results (3/13): Cena vs Styles in a Street Fight, Cena Sings, Wyatt vs Harper, Nikki Uses Cena’s Finisher (Photos & Videos)

WWE Charleston Live Event Results
-Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Kalisto beat Breezango and Curt Hawkins when Slater pinned Breeze. Heath was super over since he was in his home area.
-Dolph Ziggler pinned Apollo Crews with a superkick.
-WWE Smackdown Tag Team champs American Alpha defeated The Usos.
-WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a chair.
-WWE Champion Bray Wyatt pinned Luke Harper with Sister Abigail.
-Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch & WWE NXT champion Asuka & Tamina beat Smackdown champ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella when Nikki trapped Carmella in the STF.
-Randy Orton pinned The Miz with an RKO.
-John Cena pinned AJ Styles in a West Virginia Street Fight.
