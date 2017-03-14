WWE Charleston Live Event Results (3/13): Cena vs Styles in a Street Fight, Cena Sings, Wyatt vs Harper, Nikki Uses Cena’s Finisher (Photos & Videos)

Nick Paglino
wwe charleston

(Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

WWE Charleston Live Event Results
3/13/17
Charleston, West Virginia
Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

-Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Kalisto beat Breezango and Curt Hawkins when Slater pinned Breeze.  Heath was super over since he was in his home area.

-Dolph Ziggler pinned Apollo Crews with a superkick.

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team champs American Alpha defeated The Usos.

-WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose beat Baron Corbin by DQ when Corbin used a chair.

-WWE Champion Bray Wyatt pinned Luke Harper with Sister Abigail.

-Nikki Bella & Becky Lynch & WWE NXT champion Asuka & Tamina beat Smackdown champ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James & Natalya & Carmella when Nikki trapped Carmella in the STF.

-Randy Orton pinned The Miz with an RKO.

-John Cena pinned AJ Styles in a West Virginia Street Fight.

AJ StylesApollo Crewsbray wyattDolph ZigglerJohn CenaLuke Harpernikki bellaRandy OrtonThe MizvideoWWEWWE Live Event
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"