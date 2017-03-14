Two More Names Advance in the New Japan Cup
At today’s New Japan Cup Quarter finals event, Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano, and will face EVIL in the semi-finals of the tournament. Yesterday, EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata yesterday to advance to the semi-finals.
The Rock Posts New “Ballers” Teaser Video
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has Tweeted the following on Season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers”:
Xavier Woods Reaches YouTube Milestone
Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers today after launching the channel in June 2015:
