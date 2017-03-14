The Rock Posts New “Ballers” Teaser Video, Xavier Woods Reaches YouTube Milestone, Two More Names Advance in the New Japan Cup Tourney

Nick Paglino
ballers

(Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Two More Names Advance in the New Japan Cup

At today’s New Japan Cup Quarter finals event, Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano, and will face EVIL in the semi-finals of the tournament. Yesterday, EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata yesterday to advance to the semi-finals.

The Rock Posts New “Ballers” Teaser Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has Tweeted the following on Season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers”:

Xavier Woods Reaches YouTube Milestone

Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers today after launching the channel in June 2015:

bad luck faleBallersdwayne johnsonNew Japan CupThe RockWWExavier woods
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"