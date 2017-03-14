Two More Names Advance in the New Japan Cup

At today’s New Japan Cup Quarter finals event, Bad Luck Fale defeated Toru Yano, and will face EVIL in the semi-finals of the tournament. Yesterday, EVIL defeated Yuji Nagata yesterday to advance to the semi-finals.

The Rock Posts New “Ballers” Teaser Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has Tweeted the following on Season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers”:

This’ll be our best season yet. @HBO‘s highest rated 30min show returns. Thx u for the luv. Luv u back. @BallersHBO JULY 23rd. pic.twitter.com/xEqfnBwVNu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2017

Xavier Woods Reaches YouTube Milestone

Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel hit 1 million subscribers today after launching the channel in June 2015: